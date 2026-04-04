No. 22 LSU Softball Falls 1-0 To Missouri In Series Finale

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 22 LSU softball team was limited to just four hits in a 1-0 shutout loss to Missouri in Saturday’s series finale.

With the defeat, LSU falls to 25-13 overall and 6-9 in SEC play, while Missouri improves to 21-20 and 5-7 in conference action.

The Tigers threatened in the seventh inning after sophomore outfielder Alix Franklin drew a leadoff walk. Sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards then lined out, and Missouri doubled up Franklin following a baserunning miscue. Sophomore left fielder Char Lorenz kept LSU alive with a single, but senior catcher Maci Bergeron grounded out to end the game.

T7 | MIZ 1 🥎 LSU 0



Little over eager on that one 👀#MIZ 🐯🥎 | #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/ihNfkEkMDy — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 4, 2026

Senior pitcher Paytn Monticelli (3-2) took the loss, allowing one run on four hits across four innings. She issued three walks and recorded three strikeouts.

Missouri scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the third inning when first baseman Abby Fay delivered an infield single that brought home a runner from third.

B3 | MIZ 1 🥎 LSU 0



Getting out in front 🔥#MIZ 🐯🥎 | #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/KEQC59M15N — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 4, 2026

Up Next

LSU returns to Tiger Park on Tuesday to face Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.