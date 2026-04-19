No. 22 LSU Softball Completes Sweep Over Ole Miss With 8-5 Victory

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

A three-run sixth inning helped lift No. 21 LSU softball past Ole Miss 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park.

The win completed a series sweep over the Rebels, LSU’s first in conference play this season.

With the victory, LSU improved to 32-14 overall and 9-9 in SEC play, while Ole Miss fell to 27-21 and 2-16 in league play.

Senior pitcher Paytn Monticelli (6-3) earned the win in the circle after allowing no runs and just one hit over 3.1 innings. She struck out two and issued one walk.

Senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter led off the bottom of the sixth with a single to left. After a strikeout from sophomore infielder Sierra Daniel and a flyout by junior shortstop Kylee Edwards to left, sophomore outfielder Alix Franklin delivered an RBI triple to right-center field to give the Tigers a 6-5 lead. In the same at-bat, Franklin came home on a throwing error, extending the lead to 7-5.

ANOTHER SIXTH INNING SPECTACULAR 🤯



ALIX FRANKIN WITH AN RBI TRIPLE & THE SCORE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ao2nSObIoX — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 19, 2026

And LSU wasn’t done yet. Sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards crushed her second home run of the day to center field, extending the lead to 8-5. It was her 11th home run of the season.

IF YOU DIDN'T SEE THE FIRST ONE, TORI DID IT AGAIN 🗣️



A TWO-HOMER DAY FOR TORI TANKS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FfqEoDUb71 — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 19, 2026

Tori Edwards led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, launching a ball over the center-field wall to tie the game at 5-5. It was her tenth long ball of the season.

THAT ONE LEFT THE BALLPARK THIS TIME 💣



A BLAST TO CENTER FOR HER TENTH HOMER OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/ek1FBTKi6T — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 19, 2026

The Tigers had a chance to take the lead later in the inning, but sophomore outfielder Destiny Harris grounded out to second to strand a runner at second.

Junior pitcher Cece Cellura gave up a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth to cut LSU’s lead to 4-3. She continued to miss her spots, surrendering two more solo home runs as the Rebels surged ahead to take a 5-4 lead. The third homer ended Cellura’s day and LSU turned to Monticelli.

LSU responded in a big way in the bottom of the second. Back-to-back singles from sophomore catcher Jada Philips and senior infielder Avery Hodge at the bottom of the lineup set the table for Lassiter. The former Rebel tied the game at 2-2 with a double to right-center field that cleared the bases.

GET BACK 🗣️



JALIA TIES THIS ONE UP WITH A TWO-RUN DOUBLE‼️ pic.twitter.com/fIBFR72crG — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 19, 2026

Shortly after, Daniel reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners. Kylee Edwards grounded out, but LSU still had a chance to extend the inning with runners on first. Franklin struck out, but an error by the catcher allowed her to reach safely, and a throwing error on the play brought both runners home, giving LSU a 4-2 lead.

Sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener’s struggles continued in the top of the second as she issued back-to-back walks, ending her short outing. Cellura entered in relief and immediately retired the next three Rebels to strand runners on first and second.

The Tigers had a chance to respond in the bottom of the first but came up short, failing to deliver a timely hit. After two quick outs, a hit-by-pitch and back-to-back singles from Franklin and Tori Edwards loaded the bases. It looked like LSU might take the lead when Lorenz sent a deep fly ball to left, but it fell just short of the wall, stranding all three runners.

Ole Miss jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first when senior right fielder Madi George blasted a two-run homer over the right-field scoreboard. Heavener then issued her second walk of the inning and allowed another single, but escaped further damage with an inning-ending strikeout to keep it 2-0 heading into LSU’s first at-bat.

Up Next

LSU will get some much-needed rest this week before traveling to Starkville this weekend to face Mississippi State.