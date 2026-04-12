No. 21 LSU Softball Falls 4-2 To No. 12 Arizona In Series Finale

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE. Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 21 LSU softball team fell 4-2 to No. 12 Arizona in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park.

LSU drops to 28-14 overall, while Arizona improves to 30-11.

Senior pitcher Patyn Monticelli (3-3) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on two hits in 5.1 innings of work. She walked three and struck out four.

LSU brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning, but junior shortstop Kylee Edwards struck out to end the game.

The Tigers went quietly in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Arizona opened the top of the sixth with an infield single and moved a runner into scoring position at second on a fielder’s choice for the first out. The Wildcats then put the go-ahead run on base after Monticelli issued a five-pitch walk, ending her day as sophomore Jayden Heavener entered in relief.

Arizona tied the game at 2-2 on an RBI groundout to first base. The Wildcats then took the lead with a bases-clearing double to left field, making it 4-2. Junior Maddox McKee made a diving attempt on the play, but the ball popped out of her glove.

EK CLUTCH ⚡️@emmakavanagh_18 doubles home a pair to give the Cats the lead! pic.twitter.com/tWr0ZrMmhm — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 12, 2026

Monticelli worked out of trouble in the fifth inning after allowing a leadoff walk, retiring the next three batters to send LSU back to the plate. The Tigers got a leadoff single from senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter in the bottom half, but junior infielder Sierra Daniel grounded into LSU’s third double play of the game, halting any momentum.

Arizona cut into LSU’s lead in the fourth inning when senior catcher Sydney Stewart hit a solo home run to left field, trimming the deficit to 2-1.

LSU opened the scoring in the third inning. Junior infielder Ally Hutchins led off with a single to left, and Lassiter reached second on an infield single and a throwing error, putting runners on first and second with one out. Daniel then drew a walk to load the bases before Kylee Edwards broke the tie with an RBI single to left, scoring Hutchins for a 1-0 lead. In the next at-bat, sophomore outfielder Alix Franklin was hit by a pitch, extending LSU’s lead to 2-0.

Whoever said lightning can't strike the same thing twice has clearly never met Kylee Edwards ⚡️



📺 ESPN | @kyleeedwards67 pic.twitter.com/YN4rtZauIr — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 12, 2026

The Tigers had a chance to add more, but sophomore infielder Tori Edwards grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Monticelli was dominant and efficient early, holding the Wildcats hitless through three innings on just 42 pitches. LSU had an opportunity to strike first in the second inning but stranded runners at first and second after Lorenz grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Up Next

LSU will hit the road Tuesday to take on UL-Lafayette at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.