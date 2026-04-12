No. 21 LSU Softball Defeats No. 12 Arizona 3-1 to Capture Series Win

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 21 LSU softball team picked up a big 3-1 win over No. 12 Arizona on Saturday evening at Tiger Park, clinching an impressive non-conference series victory.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 28-13 overall, while Arizona fell to 29-11.

Junior pitcher Cece Cellura earned her second straight win, moving to 6-4 on the season after allowing just one run on seven hits across seven innings. She struck out three and walked one. The outing marked Cellura’s fifth complete game of the season.

Cellura induced two quick flyouts to start the seventh before allowing back-to-back infield singles, bringing the tying run to the plate. A single through the right side then loaded the bases, putting the Tigers in serious trouble. But Cellura responded by inducing a game-ending flyout to left field to secure the series win.

LSU added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a bases-loaded RBI walk from junior infielder Ally Hutchins to make it 3-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, Cellura retired the first batter before a fielding error by sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards allowed a runner to reach second. In the next at-bat, Cellura gave up an infield single, putting runners on the corners with one out. Arizona then cut LSU’s lead in half when senior right fielder Grace Jenkins delivered an RBI sacrifice fly to right field, making it 2-1. Cellura prevented further damage by recording a strikeout to end the inning.

LSU ran into trouble in the top of the fifth when an Arizona batter doubled with one out, giving the Wildcats a chance to cut into the lead. But Cellura responded by inducing a fly ball to center field and recording a strikeout to escape the jam.

The Tigers had an opportunity to extend their lead in the bottom of the fourth but stranded the bases loaded with one out. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Char Lorenz popped out to second, and Hutchins grounded into a fielder’s choice, keeping the score at 2-0.

Cellura was sharp early, holding the Wildcats hitless through the first two innings. Arizona managed two singles in the top of the third, but LSU worked out of trouble after Cellura induced a ground ball to end the threat.

LSU jumped out to an early lead Saturday evening. Senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter was hit by a pitch to open the game, and one at-bat later, junior shortstop Kylee Edwards delivered a triple to right field to score Lassiter and make it 1-0. Sophomore outfielder Alix Franklin followed with a deep RBI sacrifice fly to left, extending the lead to 2-0.