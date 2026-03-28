No. 20 LSU Suffers Heartbreaking 3-2 Loss To No. 5 Oklahoma In Extra Innings

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 20 LSU softball team suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma in eight innings on Friday night at Tiger Park.

LSU fell to 22‑11 overall and 3‑7 in conference play with the loss, while Oklahoma improved to 33‑2 on the season and 7‑0 in SEC play.

Junior Cece Cellura (4-3) was charged with the loss in the circle after allowing three runs on 10 hits over seven innings of work. She struck out three batters and did not issue a walk.

In the bottom of the eighth, senior catcher Maci Bergeron drew a one-out walk to put the tying run on base, but sophomore outfielder Destiny Harris struck out and senior Avery Hodge popped out at second to end the game.

Cellura gave up a leadoff double to start the top of the eighth inning. Sophomore Jayden Heavener relieved her and immediately walked a batter, putting runners on first and second. The first out came on a sacrifice bunt that advanced the runners to second and third. A couple of at-bats later, Oklahoma took a 3-2 lead on an RBI flyout to center field.

Junior infielder Ally Hutchins drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, but senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter grounded into a fielder’s choice, leaving a runner on first with one out. Freshman Ci’ella Pickett then flew out to deep center field. Sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards drew a four-pitch walk to put runners on first and second.

With the game on the line, sophomore right fielder Alix Franklin delivered, singling to left field to score pinch-runner Avery Hodge and tie the game at 2-2. However, for the third time of the night, Kylee Edwards stranded runners, sending the game to extra innings.

LSU faltered in the top of the seventh. Oklahoma put the leadoff runner on and moved her to second on a flyout to right field. The Sooners then singled to put runners on the corners with one out. In the next at-bat, LSU had a chance to get the runner at third on a ground ball to Kylee Edwards, but she escaped a rundown and returned safely, loading the bases.

Oklahoma capitalized, singling to right field to drive in two runs and take its first lead of the day, 2-1.

The Tigers ran into some trouble in the top of the fifth inning. Cellura surrendered a leadoff single, then allowed another hit to put runners on first and second with one out. She responded in a big spot, striking out Oklahoma junior outfielder Kasidi Pickering for the second out. Cellura then escaped the jam by inducing a soft groundout to first base to end the threat.

LSU opened the scoring Friday night in the bottom of the third inning, when Lassiter sent a 1-0 pitch over the left-field wall to make it 1-0. It was her fifth home run of the year.

THAT. GIRL. JALIA. LASSITER. 🤯



THAT ONE'S NOT COMING BACK!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3WSpBG9ssP — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 27, 2026

Cellura was able to keep the Sooners at bay in the top of the third after allowing a runner to reach second, inducing two flyouts to strand the runner and send her offense back to the plate.

LSU put pressure on Oklahoma from the very start in the bottom of the first inning. Lassiter reached safely on an infield single, then advanced to second on a wild pitch before Daniel struck out. In the next at-bat, Lassiter moved to third when Tori Edwards grounded out to second base. Franklin followed with a four-pitch walk to put runners on the corners, but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize, as Kylee Edwards grounded out to third base.