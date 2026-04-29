No. 20 LSU Softball Dominates In 16-0 Win Over McNeese

Tiger Rag News Services

No. 20/19 LSU logged its eighth shutout of the season and matched a season-high in runs in a dominating 16-0 run-rule against McNeese on Tuesday night at Tiger Park.

LSU (34-16) recorded its 12th run-rule victory of the year and tallied 14 hits against McNeese (35-19), marking its 10th double-digit hit game of the season. With the win, the Tigers conclude the regular season with a 7-0 record against in-state opponents.

Three hurlers from the LSU pitching staff combined for the one-hit shutout. Cece Cellura earned the win and improved to 7-5 in the circle after throwing 3.0 shutout innings with one strikeout, allowing one hit, and one walk. Cellura retired nine of the 11 batters she faced and threw 53 total pitches. Cali Deal and Ashlin Mower pitched the final 2.0 innings. Deal had a strikeout and walked one in the fourth, and Mowery sat down three of the four batters she faced.

Twelve Tigers logged hits, including all nine starters. Left fielder Destiny Harris batted 2-for-3, scored two runs, and had a career-high three RBI. Catcher Char Lorenz went 2-for-2 at the dish, scored a run, and had two ribbies and a walk. Centerfielder Jalia Lassiter hit her eighth home run of the season, a two-run blast, scored two runs, and drove in another run to match her season-best with three RBI. The bottom of the order (batters 6-9), including pinch hitters, did most of the damage, combining for seven hits, seven runs, and eight RBI.

“It was nice to get everybody a little bit of work in a live game as we get closer to the postseason,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “It’s nice to see them perform well and be in some good spots. We continued to be aggressive. That’s what works well for this team. They attacked pitches and had a good plan for the pitchers. They made good adjustments and were aggressive at the plate.”

McNeese pitcher Brookelyn Taylor dropped to 12-7 after giving up four runs on two hits, two walks, and one strikeout in 0.2 innings.

The Tigers jumped out to a 12-0 lead through two innings after scoring four in the first and eight in the second. The first inning was highlighted by RBI singles from Lorenz and Harris. In the second, LSU tallied six hits, including five consecutive run-scoring hits, featuring a two-run double by Harris and a two-run homer by Lassiter.

McNeese got its first baserunner in the third inning after going eight up and eight down to start the game, but only managed to get three additional runners on base for the remainder of the contest, one of whom was put in scoring position in the fourth.

LSU punctuated the game with another four-run frame in the bottom of the fourth. Lassiter recorded a sacrifice fly, Jada Phillips and Kylee Edwards had run-scoring hits, a single and a double, respectively, and Tori Edwards capped the scoring with a hard hit single up the middle that drove in K. Edwards.

It's a day that ends in Y so Kylee has an RBI 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ERO86bEUEz — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 29, 2026

Up Next

LSU finishes the regular season with a three-game series versus Auburn on April 30-May 2 at Tiger Park.