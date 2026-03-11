No. 20 LSU Cruises Past Nicholls 12-2

Tiger Rag News Services

No. 20/17 LSU downed Nicholls, 12-2, behind a season-high 14 hits and a pair of four-run innings on Tuesday night at Swanner Field.

LSU (18-7, 0-3 SEC) extends its winning streak to 38 games in the all-time series versus Nicholls (12-11, 2-1 SLC) and is 14-0 when playing the Colonels in Thibodaux.

Cali Deal (1-0) got her first career win in her first collegiate start after striking out three and allowing one run on two hits in 4.0 innings of work. Ashlin Mowery retired all six batters she faced in 2.0 frames, and Paytn Monticelli had a strikeout and allowed one run, hit, and walk in the final inning of the game.

All nine starters for the Tigers tallied a hit in the game. Alix Franklin and Kylee Edwards each had a career-high three hits and recorded two RBI in the win. Franklin was a home run shy of hitting the cycle and drew a walk. K. Edwards scored two runs, and Char Lorenz turned in two hits, scored two runs, and had one RBI and one walk. Avery Hodge hit her first home run of the season, driving in three runs.

Nicholls’ Molly Yoo falls to 7-4 in the circle after allowing five runs on five hits and walked one batter. Yoo had no strikeouts over the 3.1 innings pitched.

After Sierra Daniel’s walk and a single through the left side by Lorenz, Franklin went opposite field with a base-clearing triple, her fifth three-bagger of the season, giving LSU a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Deal worked a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the first, but the Colonels scored on a run-scoring single that was aided by an error to make it a one-run game in the second inning, 2-1.

Batters 5-9 did work for the Tigers in the fourth inning. Franklin led off with a double to right center field, and a batter later, K. Edwards brought her home with a single up the middle. Ci’ella Pickett’s ensuing double put both runners in scoring position, and after a Nicholls pitching change, Hodge roped her first home run of the season to give LSU a 6-1 advantage through four stanzas.

LSU added two more runs in the top of the fifth, highlighted by K. Edwards’ second RBI single of the game, stretching LSU’s margin to 8-1.

Mowery entered the circle in the fifth inning and mowed down the six batters she faced. In the top of the seventh, LSU recorded its second four-run inning game on four hits, featuring three consecutive run-scoring knocks to build a 12-1 margin. Lassiter laced an RBI single through the left side. Daniel hit a two-run triple down the right field line, and Lorenz capped the flurry of hits with an RBI double to right center field.

Nicholls squeezed out one final run in the home half before Monticelli closed the door with a strikeout.

Up Next

LSU gears up for its SEC home opening series versus No. 16 Texas A&M on March 14-16 at Tiger Park.