No. 2 LSU Knocks Off No. 1 Oklahoma In Gymnastics Showdown At Raucous Maravich Assembly Center

Sooner or later, LSU was going to topple Oklahoma in gymnastics.

And the No. 2-ranked Tigers picked Friday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where the third largest crowd in LSU gymnastics history at 13,386 raised the roof. Then it saw LSU snap an 11-meet losing streak to Oklahoma and beat the No. 1 Sooners in their first season in the SEC, 198.050 to 197.675.

“I’m really glad they’re in the conference with us,” said LSU senior Sierra Ballard, who turned in career highs on the beam (9.950) and floor exercise (9.925). “They just up our level of competition. This one means even more because it’s a new rivalry that’s going to continue. Go Tigers, baby!”

The defending national champion Tigers (7-2, 4-1 SEC) had just lost to Oklahoma, 197.950 to 197.650, on Jan. 11 at Oklahoma in a previous No. 2 vs. No. 1 meet. This was the Tigers’ first win over the Sooners (10-1, 4-1 SEC) – a six-time national champ since 2014 – since 2016.

And LSU did it without one of their top performers in Chase Brock (vault, floor), who injured herself in warm-ups and could not compete.

“When Chase got hurt, sometimes that can take the air out of your tires a little bit,” LSU coach Jay Clark said. “But they stayed focused on what they needed to stay focused on. And it could’ve gotten away from us. Overall, they did a great job. I was just proud of they way they fought through the whole deal.”

LSU’s 198.050 final tally was its season high. The Tigers set season-high scores in the vault (49.600) and on the floor (49.700).

Freshman Kailin Chio claimed her third consecutive all-around title with a 39.725.

Oklahoma led through three periods by 0.075, but LSU won it on the balance beam with better dismounts. Oklahoma’s Lily Pederson struggled on the beam, possibly because of the noise level of the LSU fans cheering on one of their gymnasts at another area on the floor. At one point, Pederson nearly fell backwards. Then she stumbled on her dismount.

The crowd included LSU national champion women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and former gymnastics coach D-D Breaux sitting together and cheering.

“It’s epic to see the love and support this crowd has,” ESPN commentator and former two-time Olympian gymnast Aly Raisman said after the meet. “I’ve never experienced an arena like the P-MAC. It is electric. It’s so loud. It’s really special.”