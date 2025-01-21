No. 2 LSU Gymnastics Week Three Press Conference (Jan. 20, 2025)

Aleah Finnegan, Kaliya Lincoln and Jay Clark meet with the media ahead of the Tigers meet against No. 17 Arkansas in Fayetteville on Friday, January 24th!
