No. 2 LSU Gymnastics Week Three Press Conference (Jan. 14, 2025)

Freshmen Lexi Zeiss and Kailin Chio, along with head coach Jay Clark, meet with the media ahead of the Tigers SEC Home Opener against No. 7 Florida on Friday, January 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center!
