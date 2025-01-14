No. 2 LSU Gymnastics Week Three Press Conference (Jan. 14, 2025)

January 14, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services Gymnastics, More LSU Sports 0
LSU Gymnasts Lexi Zeiss and Kailin Chio preview Tigers' Friday's meet with No. 7 Florida
LSU Gymnasts Lexi Zeiss and Kailin Chio preview Tigers' Friday's meet with No. 7 Florida

Freshmen Lexi Zeiss and Kailin Chio, along with head coach Jay Clark, meet with the media ahead of the Tigers SEC Home Opener against No. 7 Florida on Friday, January 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center!

