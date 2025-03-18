Seniors Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan, along with head coach Jay Clark, meet with the media ahead of the Tigers trip to Birmingham for the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, March 22.
Related Articles
Former LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins ESPY as Best Male Collegiate Athlete – No surprise!
Jayden Daniels, the former LSU star and Heisman-winning quarterback, won the ESPY award for the country’s best male collegiate athlete at the 2024 ESPYs. The other three nominees for the award were former Purdue […]
LSU Gymnastics Coach Jay Clark Balancing Upcoming Meets With National Title Repeat
GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor LSU defending national champion gymnastics coach Jay Clark might as well be on the balance beam himself. His No. 2-ranked Tigers (8-2, 5-1 SEC) won their fourth straight on Friday […]
No coach in LSU sports history navigated harder roads building title teams than D-D Breaux
D-D Breaux retired Tuesday after 43 years as LSU’s gymnastics coach, the longest tenured coach in any sport in the history of the Southeastern Conference Hopefully, she took the day off so the LSU sculptor-on-call […]
Be the first to comment