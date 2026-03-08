No. 2 LSU Gymnastics Falls 198.450-198.325 To No. 4 Florida In Final Regular-Season Road Meet

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 2 LSU gymnastics team fell 198.450-198.325 to No. 4 Florida on Sunday evening at the Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Despite the loss, LSU matched its highest score of the year, posting a 198.325 on the road and boosting its NQS average once again.

LSU (10-3-1, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) opened its meet in Gainesville Sunday on uneven bars. Sophomore Lexi Zeiss led off with a 9.70 after taking an extra step, followed by senior Ashley Cowan, who scored a 9.30 after a fall in the second spot. Junior Madison Ulrich then posted a 9.90 to stop the bleeding. Both Chio and fifth-year senior Courtney Blackson delivered impressive 9.90s in the fourth and fifth positions. Junior Konnor McClain anchored with a season-high 9.975, giving LSU a bars total of 49.375.

After one rotation, LSU and Florida (11-2, 5-2 SEC) were tied at 49.375 each. The Tigers moved to vault for the second rotation of the night.

Zeiss led off the vault lineup with a 9.825 after taking a step back on her landing. McClain followed with a season-high 9.925 in the second spot, while sophomore Victoria Roberts scored 9.850 in the third. Sophomore Kaliya Lincoln dazzled in the fourth position with a career-high 9.975, followed by junior Amari Drayton, who also posted a career-high 9.975 in the fifth. Chio anchored with another strong 9.975, giving LSU a season-high vault total of 49.700.

The Tigers’ 49.700 was their second-best vault score in program history.

LSU held a slim 99.075-99.000 lead over Florida at the halfway point. The Tigers moved to floor for the third rotation, aiming to create some breathing room.

Senior Emily Innes led off with a steady 9.850, followed by freshman Nina Ballou, who added a 9.875 in the second spot. Junior Kylie Coen delivered a 9.925 in the third position, and Amari Drayton posted a strong 9.900 in the fourth. Chio contributed a 9.925 in the fifth spot, and Kaliya Lincoln returned to the floor lineup for the first time since the Auburn meet, anchoring with a season-high 9.975 to give LSU a floor total of 49.600.

Florida held a narrow 148.700-148.675 lead over LSU heading into the fourth and final event of the night. The Tigers moved to balance beam.

Coen led off the balance beam lineup with a 9.825 in Sunday’s final rotation. Zeiss scored 9.875 in the second spot, followed by Drayton, who posted a strong 9.950 in the third position. Lincoln added a season-high 9.950 in the fourth spot, and McClain continued her dominant night with a 9.900 in the fifth. Chio anchored with a very strong 9.975, giving the Tigers a beam total of 49.650, tying their highest beam score of the season.

Up Next

LSU will host No. 8 Arkansas (5-6-1, 2-4-1 SEC) on senior night this Friday for its regular-season finale at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (7:30 p.m., SEC Network+).