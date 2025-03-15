No. 2 LSU Gymnastics Defeats Auburn To Win Share of SEC Regular Season Championship

AUBURN, Ala.— The No. 2 LSU Tigers gymnastics team capped their regular season with an impressive victory over No. 14 Auburn on Friday night, posting a final score of 198.200 to 197.550.

This victory marked LSU’s best road performance of the season, highlighted by standout individual achievements.

Freshman Kailin Chio notched her first career perfect 10 on vault, while Haleigh Bryant achieved a season-high 9.975 on the uneven bars. Aleah Finnegan matched her season high on the floor exercise with a 9.975.

LSU concludes the regular season with an 11-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in SEC competition. Auburn finishes with a 10-6 overall record and a 4-4 SEC record.

With the win LSU secured a share of the 2025 SEC Regular Season title, their third in the program’s history.

