No. 2 LSU baseball prepares for game two against Mississippi State. Here’s who will start

No. 2 LSU baseball is looking to rebound from a 10-4 loss to Mississippi State on Friday night in game two.

LSU (16-3, 0-1 SEC) needs a win in game two to keep the series alive for game three on Sunday. Mississippi State (14-5, 1-0 SEC) recorded 16 hits and reliever Nolan Stevens gave up just one hit in 5.2 innings pitched.

LSU will start sophomore lefty Gage Jump for game two. Jump has yet to allow an earned run this season through 13.1 innings. He has two walks, 21 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .133.

Jump’s last start came last Saturday in LSU’s 8-2 win over Xavier. He went 5.0 innings giving up three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. He’ll have to throw to a Mississippi State lineup that scored 10 runs and hit two homers in game one.

MSU will start right hander Khal Stephen. Stephen has a 2-1 record and a 3.38 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched. He has recorded 26 strikeouts to just four walks this season. His last start was against Evansville last Saturday. He went 6.0 innings and gave up just one hit and two walks in the Bulldogs’ 8-3 win.

LSU’s offense had just one hit after the third inning and will look to be sharper in game two. Tommy White hit his third homer of the season in the third inning. Josh Pearson also had a homer in the third inning and both players had two RBI on the night. No player had more than one hit on the night for the Tigers.

Game two will start at 4 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.