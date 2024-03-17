No. 2 LSU baseball faces off with Mississippi State in game three with the series on the line

No. 2 LSU baseball is looking to take the series over Mississippi State after dropping game one but bouncing back with a 9-8 win in game two.

LSU’s offense had homers from four different players and 11 hits in game two. Tommy White had his second home run of the series and has five RBI against the Bulldogs this weekend.

The Bulldogs’ had 10 hits of their own in game two and have score 18 runs in two games so far this series. Bryce Chance had four RBI in game two on two hits.

Thatcher Hurd will start game three for LSU. Hurd has a 1-1 record on the season with a 4.76 ERA. He has recorded 26 strikeouts to seven walks through 17.0 innings. His last outing came in LSU’s 2-1 loss to Xavier. He gave up four hits and one unearned run with nine strikeouts through 5.0 innings in that game.

MSU will start Jurrangelo Cijntje in game three. Cijntje is a both handed pitcher and has a 3-0 record this season with a 2.08 ERA. He has 35 strikeouts to 11 walks through 21.2 innings pitched. His last start came in the Bulldogs’ 13-3 win over Evansville. He gave up three hits, three runs and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

LSU and Mississippi State will start game three at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+. The winner will take the series.