No. 2 Florida State ends No. 1 LSU’s 27-match homecourt winning streak Saturday night in the Tiger Beach Challenge

Second-ranked Florida State became the first opposing team to win a match over LSU in three-year old LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium Saturday night with decisive 4-1 win over the No. 1 Tigers in the Tiger Beach Challenge.

The Seminoles (8-0) not only snapped LSU’s 27-match homecourt winning streak, but also ended a string of 16 straight wins by Tigers (5-1) dating back to last year’s COVID-19 shortened season.

After LSU swept Florida Atlantic 5-0 Saturday morning, the Tigers were completely overwhelmed in nightcap.

LSU’s lone win against the Seminoles came on Court 1 when Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth beat Florida State’s Alaina Chacon and Molly McBain 25-23, 21-15.

On the other four courts, FSU won three in straight sets as it finished winning 8 of 11 sets after LSU won 10 of 11 sets in its morning shutout of Florida Atlantic.

It was Florida State’s 11th win over LSU in 12 matches.

“This was a great test for us to know where we are,” LSU coach Russell Brock said. “You never want to lose, but if you’re going to, losing now (in week 2) is definitely the time to do it. We still have a great team and I know the team is excited, not about the loss, but about the perspective of how good we are and how good we’re going to be.

“If anything, it will help us work harder, it will help us work more focused, it will help us work more effectively as we look to get better in the next months.”

LSU returns to action Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. No. 19 Georgia State before ending the weekend action at Houston Baptist at 6 p.m. The matches will air on Cox Sports Television.

Florida State 4, LSU 1

1. Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth (LSU) Alaina Chacon/Molly McBain (FSU) 25-23, 21-15

2. Torrey Van Winden/Keara Rutz (FSU) beat Claire Coppola/Kelli-Greene Agnew (LSU) 21-12, 21-14

3. Sara Putt/Maddie Anderson (FSU) beat Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) 23-21, 18-21, 15-11

4. Payton Caffrey/Liz Waters-Leiga (FSU) beat Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) 21-19, 21-17

5. Kate Privett/Jenna Johnson (FSU) beat Kahlee York/Olivia Ordonez (LSU) 21-15, 21-18

LSU 5, Florida Atlantic 0

1. Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth (LSU) beat Erica Brok/Mackenzie Morris (FAU) 21-10, 21-15

2. Claire Coppola/Kelli-Greene Agnew (LSU) beat Ellie Austin/Savannah Pesante (FAU) 21-15, 16-21, 15-12

3. Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Kenley Adams/Jillenne Cangelosi (FAU) 21-13, 21-16

4. Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) beat Courtney Moon/Kaila Dorish (FAU) 21-17, 21-10

5. Kahlee York/Olivia Ordonez (LSU) beat Lily Richman/Maylin Bouffard (FAU) 21-13, 21-14