No. 19 LSU Softball Goes 2-0 Saturday, Defeats UL-Lafayette and Michigan State

No. 19 LSU went 2-0 on day two of the Purple and Gold Challenge at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge. The Tigers opened the day with a 2-1, 10-inning victory over UL Lafayette before earning a 5-4 win over Michigan State in the nightcap.

LSU improved to 7-0 on the year while ULL fell to 9-5 and Michigan State fell to 7-6.

GAME ONE

Junior shortstop Kylee Edwards hit a walk-off RBI-triple in the bottom of the 10th inning to score redshirt sophomore left fielder Char Lorenz from first base, giving the Tigers the win.

Sophomore Jayden Heavener (4-2) earned her fourth win of the season in the circle after entering in the top of the ninth to relieve junior Cece Cellura. Cellura allowed a leadoff triple in the top of the ninth, but Heavener struck out the next three batters to escape the jam. She did not surrender a hit and recorded three strikeouts over two innings of work.

UL Lafayette tied the game at 1-1 when sophomore infielder Kennedy Marceaux singled up the middle to score a runner from third.

LSU opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single to shallow center by Kylee Edwards, which plated Lorenz and gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

GAME TWO

LSU finished the night off with a 5-4 win over Michigan State.

Fifth-year senior Tatum Clopton (4-1) earned the win in the circle after relieving senior Paytn Monticelli in the top of the fifth inning. Clopton allowed just one hit and struck out one in 1.1 innings of work. She closed out the game in the seventh by retiring the side.

LSU regained the lead once more in the bottom of the sixth when junior second baseman Sierra Daniel lifted a SAC-fly to right field to score sophomore outfielder Destiny Harris, giving the Tigers a 5-4 advantage.

LSU tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth when sophomore outfielder Char Lorenz scored on a wild pitch.

Michigan State regained a 4-3 lead after a three-run fifth inning.

Sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards extended the lead to 3-1 with a solo home run down the left field line in the third.

The Spartans’ lead was short-lived, as Harris launched a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the second to give LSU a 2-1 lead.

Michigan State struck first when senior infielder Hannah Hawley delivered an RBI-double to left-center field to score a runner from first.

UP NEXT

LSU will wrap up the Purple and Gold Challenge on Sunday when it faces Howard (6-6) at 1:30 p.m.

