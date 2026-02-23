No. 19 LSU Softball Defeats Howard 1-0, Sweeps Purple And Gold Challenge

Tiger Rag News Services

Freshman pitcher Ashlin Mowery shared a shutout in her first collegiate start as No. 19/17 LSU defeated Howard, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon to conclude the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge at Tiger Park.

LSU improves to 12-4 on the season and remains undefeated at Tiger Park (11-0) after sweeping the weekend tournament. Howard slips to 6-8 and has dropped five consecutive games.

Mowery (1-0) came out hot, facing the minimum through three innings with two strikeouts. The Lancaster, Ohio, hurler allowed one baserunner through five frames before Tatum Clopton took over in the sixth. Mowery finished with four strikeouts, allowed one hit, and one walk over 5.1 innings. Clopton then threw the final 1.2 innings, retiring all four batters she faced and sparking the club’s 11th double play of the season. Clopton was credited with LSU’s first save of the season.

Complete with the celly of course👊



That's four Ks through four scoreless for @ashlinM7 😤 pic.twitter.com/prU1o3DYHY — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 22, 2026

First baseman Tori Edwards singled down the right field line to drive in outfielder Jalia Lassiter, who had reached on an error, for the game’s only run.

A lil blooper for Tori💧



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/b381Ys2PYO — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 22, 2026

Ally Hutchins led LSU at the plate, going 2-for-3, while Sierra Daniel (1-for-3) and Alix Franklin (1-for-2) also contributed to the team’s five hits.

Howard pitcher Aiko Conaway fell to 3-5 after tossing 6.0 innings, allowing one run on five hits, two walks, and striking out one.

Up Next

LSU travels to Lake Charles, La., for a 6 p.m. CT midweek game against McNeese on Tuesday night. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.