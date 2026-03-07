No. 17 LSU’s Bats Go Quiet in 5-0 SEC Opener Loss to No. 1 Tennessee

Tiger Rag News Services

A pair of home runs in back-to-back innings propelled No. 1 Tennessee to a 5-0 victory over No. 17/16 LSU in the SEC series opener on Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

LSU’s 10-game winning streak comes to a halt, falling to 17-5 on the season and 0-1 in the SEC, while Tennessee stretches its streak to 21 victories with no losses.

Sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener falls to 6-3 in the circle. In 6.0 innings, Heavener gave up nine hits, three earned runs, and had one strikeout and one walk.

LSU scattered four hits in the game, led by catcher Maci Bergeron, who was 2-for-3 at the dish. Third baseman Avery Hodge and left fielder Char Lorenz claimed the other two hits for the Tigers.

Sage Mardjetko improves to 5-0 in the circle after pitching her third complete game shutout of the season. Mardjetko allowed four hits and struck out six batters. She did not give up a walk.

The Lady Vols struck first in the third inning with a two-run homer by designated player Makenzie Butt, and Taelyn Holley’s solo shot in the fourth increased their lead to 3-0.

Tennessee tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth stanzas, and LSU went out in order in the seventh to end the game.

Up Next

The second game of the series between LSU and Tennessee is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.