No. 17 LSU Softball Defeats Iowa, Memphis To Sweep LSU Invitational

Tiger Rag News Services

No. 17 LSU defeated Iowa 5-3 and Memphis 7-0 to conclude the Tigers’ participation in the LSU Invitational. The Tigers’ second game was highlighted by a combined shutout from Paytn Monticelli and Ashlin Mowery, marking Monticelli’s fifth of her career.

The Tigers improve their winning streak to 10 consecutive games and are 17-4 on the season. Iowa falls to 13-6 and Memphis falls to 5-12.

Sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener (6-2) picked up her sixth win for the Tigers this season, dealing two strikeouts and holding the Iowa Hawkeyes to four hits and three runs. Senior pitcher Paytn Monticelli (2-1) posted a season high of nine strikeouts and earned the win through six innings of work against the Memphis Tigers.

The Tigers’ offense scored five runs on six hits versus Iowa, highlighted by two doubles for a four RBI game for left-fielder Char Lorenz in the fourth inning. Senior Maci Bergeron led the Tigers’ bats against Memphis with a two RBI homerun.

Up Next

LSU will travel to Knoxville this weekend to face top-ranked Tennessee (18–0) in its SEC season opener.



