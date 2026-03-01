No. 17 LSU Softball Defeats Iowa, Memphis To Sweep LSU Invitational

Tiger Rag News Services
No. 17 LSU defeated Iowa 5-3 and Memphis 7-0 to conclude the Tigers’ participation in the LSU Invitational. The Tigers’ second game was highlighted by a combined shutout from Paytn Monticelli and Ashlin Mowery, marking Monticelli’s fifth of her career.
The Tigers improve their winning streak to 10 consecutive games and are 17-4 on the season. Iowa falls to 13-6 and Memphis falls to 5-12.
Sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener (6-2) picked up her sixth win for the Tigers this season, dealing two strikeouts and holding the Iowa Hawkeyes to four hits and three runs. Senior pitcher Paytn Monticelli (2-1) posted a season high of nine strikeouts and earned the win through six innings of work against the Memphis Tigers.
IN ALL HER GLORY 😤 https://t.co/XGy6UxAI0C pic.twitter.com/DR5EtmxUhJ— LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 28, 2026
The Tigers’ offense scored five runs on six hits versus Iowa, highlighted by two doubles for a four RBI game for left-fielder Char Lorenz in the fourth inning. Senior Maci Bergeron led the Tigers’ bats against Memphis with a two RBI homerun.
MACI MASHED THAT ONE 🤯@MaciBergeron TO DEEP LEFT CENTER FOR HER FIRST OF THE YEAR! pic.twitter.com/wCbSMLvwlH— LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 1, 2026
Up Next
LSU will travel to Knoxville this weekend to face top-ranked Tennessee (18–0) in its SEC season opener.
