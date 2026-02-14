No. 17 LSU Men’s Tennis Uses Comeback To Defeat No. 8 Texas A&M, 4-3

Tiger Rag News Services
The No. 17 LSU men’s tennis team rallied from a 1–3 deficit to defeat No. 8 Texas A&M, 4–3, on Saturday morning at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.
LSU improved to 8-1 on the season, while Texas A&M dropped to 6-3.
DOUBLES COMPETITION
Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) fell to Alexander Frusina/Khololwam Montsi (TAMU) 4-6
Olaf Pieczkowski/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) fell to Theo Papamalamis/Lathan Skrobarcek (TAMU) 6-7 (3-7)
Rudy Ceccon/Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Kriish Tyagi/Tiago Pires (TAMU) 6-4
SINGLES COMPETITION
Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) fell to Theo Papamalamis (TAMU) 1-6, 4-6
Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Alexander Frusina (TAMU) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3
Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) fell to Khololwam Montsi (TAMU) 5-7, 2-6
Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) def. Tiago Pires (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3
Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Markus Molder (TAMU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0
Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Kriish Tyagi (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2
Up Next
LSU will take on the winner of No. 9 UCF (8-1) and UC Santa Barbara (6-1) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
