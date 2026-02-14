No. 17 LSU Men’s Tennis Uses Comeback To Defeat No. 8 Texas A&M, 4-3

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 17 LSU men’s tennis team rallied from a 1–3 deficit to defeat No. 8 Texas A&M, 4–3, on Saturday morning at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.

LSU improved to 8-1 on the season, while Texas A&M dropped to 6-3.

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) fell to Alexander Frusina/Khololwam Montsi (TAMU) 4-6

Olaf Pieczkowski/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) fell to Theo Papamalamis/Lathan Skrobarcek (TAMU) 6-7 (3-7)

Rudy Ceccon/Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Kriish Tyagi/Tiago Pires (TAMU) 6-4

SINGLES COMPETITION

Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) fell to Theo Papamalamis (TAMU) 1-6, 4-6

Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Alexander Frusina (TAMU) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3

Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) fell to Khololwam Montsi (TAMU) 5-7, 2-6

Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) def. Tiago Pires (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Markus Molder (TAMU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Kriish Tyagi (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2

Up Next

LSU will take on the winner of No. 9 UCF (8-1) and UC Santa Barbara (6-1) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.