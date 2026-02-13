No. 17 LSU Men’s Tennis Falls 4-1 To No. 5 TCU In Opening Round Of ITA National Indoor Team Championships

Andrej Loncarevic, LSU
The No. 17 LSU men's tennis team suffered its first loss of the season, falling 4-1 to No. 5 TCU in the ITA National Indoor Team Championships opener. (Photo by LSU Athletics)

The No. 17 LSU men’s tennis team suffered its first loss of the season Friday morning after falling 4-1 to No. 5 TCU in the opening round of the ITA National Indoor Team Championships at the Jim and Nell Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

LSU dropped to 7-1 on the season, while TCU improved to 8-1.

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Matias Ponce de Leon/Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Oliver Bonding/Cooper Woestendick (TCU) 6-4

Enzo Kohlmann/Rudy Ceccon (LSU) fell to Duncan Chan/Cosme Rolland de Ravel (TCU) 1-6

Sasa Markovic/Calin Stirbu (LSU) fell to Albert Pedrico Kravstov/Filip Apltauer (TCU) 3-6

SINGLES COMPETITION

Erik Arutiunian (LSU) fell to Duncan Chan (TCU) 6-7 (4-7), 3-6

Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Cosme Rolland de Ravel (TCU) 7-5, 1-6, 1-4 (unfinished)

Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) vs. Cooper Woestendick (TCU) 6-3, 3-6, 2-5 (unfinished)

Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Oliver Bonding (TCU) 6-2, 6-4

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) fell to Albert Pedrico Kravstov (TCU) 7-5, 7-5

Up Next

LSU will face the loser of the No. 7 Texas (5–3) and No. 8 Texas A&M (6–1) matchup Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

