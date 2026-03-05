No. 16 LSU Softball Team Has Won 10 Straight Going Into Start Of SEC At No. 1 Tennessee

The 16th-ranked LSU softball team will put its 10-game winning streak to the test – and then some – this weekend when the Southeastern Conference schedule opens.

The Tigers (17-4) play at No. 1 Tennessee (20-0) at 5 p.m. Friday on SEC Network+. The two teams meet again Saturday (2 p.m., SEC Network+) and on Sunday in a 1 p.m. game on the SEC Network.

“There are a lot of good things happening, and I do feel like we are trending up,” LSU coach Beth Torina said.

LSU has scored seven runs or more five times during the 10-0 run, including a 7-0 win over Memphis on Saturday.

“We were able to hit with runners in scoring position, and we had some of the people in the middle of our lineup come through in some big spots,” Torina said.

Sierra Daniel leads the Tigers with a .414 average and has four doubles, three triples and 12 RBIs. Tori Edwards is tops on the team with four home runs and 17 RBIs, while Char Lorenz has three home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs. Julia Lassiter is hitting .377.

“I also think the defense has been outstanding,” Torina said. “We are getting more comfortable together and understanding who will be where at what times.”

Jayden Heavener leads LSU’s pitching staff in wins with a 6-2 record and has a 2.40 earned run average with 48 strikeouts in 46 and two-thirds innings. Tatum Clapton is 5-1 with a 1.09 ERA.

The Tigers have been off all week to prepare for the Vols.

“It is nice not to have a midweek to get a reset and get going,” Torina said. “We will be ready to go this weekend.”

Entering her 15th SEC season at LSU, Torina has never finished below .500 in the league, but is coming off a pair of 12-12 seasons. The last time the Tigers finished more than two games over .500 in the SEC was in 2019 at 14-10.

LSU is 31-40-1 all-time against Tennessee and 13-21 in Knoxville. The Tigers won the last meeting between the two teams at the 2024 SEC Tournament, 2-1, after losing the previous two regular-season series.

This series marks just the second time LSU has faced a top-ranked Tennessee team. In 2007 at LSU, the Tigers defeated the No. 1 Lady Vols, two games to one.