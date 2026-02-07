No. 16 LSU Softball Beats Nevada, Walks Off NC State On Friday To Stay Undefeated

Tiger Rag News Services

With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning, senior center fielder Jalia Lassiter hit a walk-off two-run homer to lift the No. 16 LSU softball team past NC State on Friday night at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, completing a sweep on the day after defeating Nevada 6-2 earlier.

“It was one of those days that is going to pay dividends for us in the long run,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “Both games were tight games. It showed that our team can come back and play from behind. A lot of valuable lessons learned today.”

Game Two

LSU (2-0) used a five-run seventh inning to erase a 5-2 deficit.

Sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards was the first Tiger to score in the inning after an NC State (1-2) wild pitch cut the Wolfpack’s lead to 5-3. Sophomore utility player Alix Franklin then delivered in the clutch, doubling to left field to score junior infielder Ally Hutchins from second, to make it 5-4 with one out. LSU tied the game when sophomore Destiny Harris came home on another NC State wild pitch.

After senior infielder Avery Hodge grounded out to shortstop, Lassiter called game by smoking a 3-1 pitch over the left field wall, giving the Tigers their second win of the day.

NC State jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after junior right hander Cece Cellura gave up three hits and a walk in her first action as a Tiger. The Wolfpack extended their lead to five after Cellura was charged for three more runs. Fifth-year senior right-hander Tatum Clopton took over and settled things down, limiting the damage to keep the game within reach.

LSU junior shortstop Kylee Edwards drove in the team’s first run with an RBI single to center field that scored Tori Edwards. LSU’s second run of the game came on a Hutchins solo home run to left-center field.

Clopton (1-0) picked up the win in the circle after, allowing just one hit and punching out six in 4.2 innings of work. She also issued two walks.

Game One

Senior right handed pitcher Paytn Monticelli (1-0) earned her first win in the circle with the Tigers, tossing a complete game, where she struck out five batters, and allowed eight hits, two runs and two walks against Nevada (1-1).

Five Tigers recorded hits, led by junior second baseman Sierra Daniel, who went 2-for-2 with a run and RBI. Hutchins matched a career-high with three RBI. Redshirt sophomore left fielder Char Lorenz hit a two-run homer, her first with LSU.

Nevada’s pitcher, Talia Tretton (0-1), was charged with the loss. She registered four strikeouts, gave up four runs, four hits, and five walks, and was 2-for-2 at the dish, including a home run.

The Tigers loaded the bases on walks in the first inning before Hutchins’ base-clearing double to right-center field gave LSU a 3-0 lead.

Nevada scored a run on two hits in the top of the third, and after a pair of scoreless innings, a solo shot in the top of the sixth by Tretton cut the deficit to 3-2.

LSU’s bats woke up in the bottom of the sixth, however, beginning with a leadoff double by Kylee Edwards, and a two-run dinger by Lorenz – her first home run as an LSU Tiger, to build a 5-2 advantage. The Tigers added an insurance run with an RBI single by Daniel, leading to the 6-2 final.

UP NEXT

The Tiger Classic will continue with LSU facing Nevada for a second time on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CT.