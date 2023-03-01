No. 15 LSU softball ventures to California for Garman Classic

The No. 15 LSU softball team is about to get away for the weekend, really see the country with the intent of improving their team.

The Tigers (15-1) will take part in the Judi Garman Classic this Friday through Sunday at Anderson Family Field in Fullerton, California.

LSU begins play with a doubleheader Friday, facing Michigan (7-8) at 11:30 a.m. and Loyola Marymount (7-10) at 5 p.m. The Tigers will turn around Saturday and play another doubleheader with Minnesota (8-6) at 2:30 and San Jose State (6-8) at 5 p.m.

They conclude the tournament at 11 a.m. Sunday against Cal Poly (6-4). All times are central.

LSU boasts a .341 batting average and the third-best ERA (1.51) and fielding percentage (.979) in the Southeastern Conference.

California native Ciara Briggs is the team leader with a .451 batting average. She leads the SEC in runs scored with 21 and had a team-high five stolen bases. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants is No. 2 nationally with 27 RBIs and is batting .404 with seven homers. Third baseman Danieca Coffey is next at .434 and had a .500 on-base percentage and first baseman/designated player Georgia Clark (.425) four homers.

Graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen (4-0, 1.98 ERA, 35 Ks, 2 shutouts, 2 saves) leads the Tigers in the circle along with freshman Sydney Berzon (5-0, 0.45 ERA, 26 Ks, 3 saves).