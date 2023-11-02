No. 14 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoffs outlined by Camryn Conner, plus Nick Kelly talks Alabama and Gordy Rush does, too

Episode 28, November 2, 2023 – TigerRag.com’s Audibles host Camryn Conner has it all figured out. LSU takes down Alabama on Saturday night for the second year in a row, wins the rest of its regular season games and, in the process, makes it way into the College Football Playoffs as the first two-loss team to make the field. Spurred by a comment Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News makes when talking to Jeff Palmero and William Weathers, Camryn dug into the details and put together a likely path for LSU to make history. Of course, it all starts in Tuscaloosa on CBS on Saturday night.
Related Articles
WATCH & Listen: LSU coach Brian Kelly SEC press conference, Kelly drops a surprise announcement and more | Tiger Rag Audibles Podcast Episode 9
There are less than four days until the top 10 matchup between LSU and Florida State takes place to kick off the 2023 season. Head Coach Brian Kelly had his first SEC press conference on […]
An Alabama at LSU 2020 season opener? It could happen
Come November, Nick Saban is scheduled to return to Tiger Stadium for the eighth time (once with the Miami Dolphins and seven times at Alabama) since his abrupt departure from LSU 15 years ago. The […]
Decisive opening setback sends LSU football tumbling to No. 14 in both major polls
LSU was a consensus No. 5 team to start the season and both The Associated Press and USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 polls were in lock stepfor the second week of the season. The Tigers […]
Be the first to comment