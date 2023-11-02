No. 14 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoffs outlined by Camryn Conner, plus Nick Kelly talks Alabama and Gordy Rush does, too

Episode 28, November 2, 2023 – TigerRag.com’s Audibles host Camryn Conner has it all figured out. LSU takes down Alabama on Saturday night for the second year in a row, wins the rest of its regular season games and, in the process, makes it way into the College Football Playoffs as the first two-loss team to make the field. Spurred by a comment Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News makes when talking to Jeff Palmero and William Weathers, Camryn dug into the details and put together a likely path for LSU to make history. Of course, it all starts in Tuscaloosa on CBS on Saturday night.

