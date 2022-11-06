No. 14 LSU women’s basketball tips off 2022-23 season at home Monday

LSU begins its second season under coach Kim Mulkey Monday when the No. 14 Tigers take on Bellarmine at 7 p.m. inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“Let’s just see what this team’s identity is,” Mulkey said. “Let’s see what our strengths and weaknesses are. I already told you talent is there. I already told you depth is there. Injuries can mess up a whole lot of things, so we knock on wood and hope that you stay healthy and just go play.”

The game can be streamed on the SEC Network and broadcast locally by 107.3 FM.

LSU returns one starter in senior guard Alexis Morris from last year’s 26-6 team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Fellow senior Ryann Payne, a key contributor last season, also returns along with reserves, guard Timia Ware and forward Amani Bartlett.

The Tigers also welcome nine new players led by Maryland transfer forward Angel Reese, guard Jasmine Carson of West Virginia, forward LaDazhia Williams of Missouri and guard Kateri Poole of Ohio State. They also have incoming freshmen standouts Flau’jae Johnson, a guard, and Sa’Myah Smith, a forward, and junior college combo guard signee Last-Tear Poa.