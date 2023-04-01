No. 14 LSU softball blasts North Carolina State in mercy-rule victory

LSU freshman pitcher Aleah Johnson received plenty of support in her complete-game victory Friday over North Carolina State.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The No. 14 Tigers, who scored four times in the opening inning, batted around and scored eight run for a 12-0 mercy-rule victory in five innings over the Wolfpack in the Purple & Gold Challenge at Tiger Park.

LSU finished the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against Brigham Young.

Johnson (6-0) allowed three hits over four innings and walked one and struck out four. Fellow freshman Emma Strood pitched a perfect fifth inning in relief.

LSU piled up 10 hits off four pitchers from North Carolina State (12-21) with starter Rylee Wyman (1-7) taking the loss.

The Tigers had four players with multiple hits led by Georgia Clark with a 2-for-4 performance and a team-high four RBIs. Raeleen Gutierrez also went 2-4 with two RBIs.

Clark drove in two runs with a single to right-center field in the first, followed by a run-scoring single from Gutierrez. Taylor Pleasants also drove in a run on a groundout.

The Tigers, which sent 11 batters to the plate, scored eight times on five hits and also took advantage of an error in the fourth inning.

Clark had another two-run single to make it 6-0, while LSU also picked up RBIs from Gutierrez and Maci Bergeron on a sacrifice fly. McKenzie Redoutey had a run-scoring single through the right side, designated player Maia Townsend added a bases-loaded walk and an error off the bat of Petty resulted in another run.