No. 12 LSU Women’s Tennis Falls 4-3 To No. 19 Tennessee

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 12 LSU women’s tennis team dropped a narrow 4-3 decision to No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at the Barksdale Tennis Stadium.

LSU concludes the regular season at 15-8 and 8-7 in the conference, while Tennessee moves to 21-8 and 11-5 in the SEC.

Final from Knoxville pic.twitter.com/Xmjrlu0Nsu — LSU Women's Tennis (@LSUwten) April 11, 2026

“Tough go for us today,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “We needed to be better, but I think we know what we need to do moving forward in that respect. Similar to Thursday, I really loved our ladies’ response in singles. We got off to some leads in a few matches, but didn’t quite battle hard enough to really get our teeth into it. In the end, Tennessee was just a little bit better than we were today. I think we’ll be better because of today’s result. This was another really hearty match in the SEC, and I think these tough contests have helped us a lot. We’ve learned a lot and continue to learn about ourselves, which will benefit us as we head into postseason play in Norman. We’ll get back to Baton Rouge, get rested and recovered, and then get excited to tackle the SEC Tournament, whoever we face first.”

Doubles Competition

Cadence Brace/Carolina Kuhl (LSU) vs. #32 Francesca Mattioli/Vanesa Suarez (TENN) 1-5, unfinished

#30 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) fell to #27 Catherine Aulia/Leyla Britez Risso (TENN) 3-6

Addison Lanton/Alexia Marginean (LSU) fell to Maeve Thornton/Katrina Scott (TENN) 3-6

Singles Competition

#26 Cadence Brace (LSU) fell to #29 Katrina Scott (TENN) 6-7 (6-8), 1-6

Ella McDonald (LSU) fell to #27 Leyla Britez-Risso (TENN) 3-6, 6-3, 2-6

#119 Addison Lanton (LSU) def. #85 Venesa Suarez (TENN) 6-1, 6-2

Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. #115 Catherine Aulia (TENN) 6-0, 7-5

#117 Kinaa Graham (LSU) fell to Francesca Mattioli (TENN) 4-6, 1-6

Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Audrey Aulia (TENN) 7-6 (7-1), 6-3

Up Next

LSU competes in the SEC Tournament in Norman, Okla., from Apr. 14-18. The draw and match times will be announced at a later date.