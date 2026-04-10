No. 12 LSU Women’s Tennis Earns 4-1 Win Over Kentucky

Tiger Rag News Services

Junior Kenna Erickson posted a 7-5, 6-2 clinching win as the No. 12 LSU women’s tennis team defeated Kentucky, 4-1, on Thursday afternoon at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.

LSU jumps to 15-7 and 8-6 in the conference while Kentucky moves to 9-14 and 1-13 in the SEC.

Tigers Roll Past the Wildcats pic.twitter.com/SwA7aGyXhe — LSU Women's Tennis (@LSUwten) April 9, 2026

“Always happy to get a road win in the SEC,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Kentucky, despite its record, is a formidable team that has competed hard throughout the season. They were more ready than we were in doubles, and I think that showed, but our ladies’ response in singles was exemplary. We need that level all the way through, match in and match out, and I think they know that. I believe we’ll have that on Saturday and throughout the business end of the season. It was a comprehensive singles performance, to say the least, and now we’ll get rested up and ready to go against Tennessee on Saturday.”

Singles competition

1. #26 Cadence Brace (LSU) def. #73 Zoe Hammond (UK) 6-1, 6-2

2. Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. #99 Julia Zhu (UK) 6-2, 5-5, unfinished

3. #119 Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Reese Sager (UK) 6-2, 6-3

4. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Elena Molla (UK) 6-2, 6-3

5. #117 Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Donna Le Roux (UK) 5-7, 5-2, unfinished

6. Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Asuncion Jadue (UK) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Cadence Brace/Carolina Kuhl (LSU) fell to #57 Reese Sager/Asuncion Jadue (UK) 3-6

2. #30 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) def. Julia Zhu/Donna Le Roux (UK) 6-3

3. Alexia Marginean/Addison Lanton (LSU) fell to Zoe Hammond/Ellie Myers (UK) 3-6

Up Next

LSU continues its road trip to Knoxville to take on No. 19 Tennessee in the regular-season finale on Saturday, Apr. 11, at noon CT.