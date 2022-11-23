No. 12 LSU women look to broaden horizons away from home with two games in Goombay Splash

BIMINI, Bahamas – No. 12 LSU will play its first game away from home Thursday against George Mason and UAB in the Goombay Splash at Gateway Christian Academy.

LSU (5-0) will face George Mason 1 p.m. CDT Thursday and with a win would face UAB Saturday at 1 p.m. The Tigers would face UAB at 1 p.m. on Friday with a first-game loss against George Mason.

The games can be streamed on FloHoops and fans can also listen to 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

“You don’t have your fans cheering for you,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “You’re not on your court. You’re not sleeping in your bed. We’re going to try to stay focused. It’s this time of the year you see upsets; you saw multiple (over the weekend).”

LSU has scored 100-plus points in each of its first five games, one shy of what is believed to be the NCAA DI record.

Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson earned her second consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week honor on Tuesday. She has scored in double figures in each game this season and recorded her first career double-double on Sunday with 27 points and 10 rebounds while adding 6 steals and 5 assists.

Maryland Transfer forward Angel Reese has recorded a double-double every game this season and averaged 23.2 points and 15.6 rebounds a game.

George Mason (3-3) is averaging 59.8 points UAB (3-0) enters play after an overtime win at Valparaiso Monday.