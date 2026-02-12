No. 12 LSU Softball Shut Out 6-0 By No. 11 Nebraska In First Loss Of Season

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE. Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 12/10 LSU softball team suffered its first loss of the season this morning, falling 6-0 to No. 11 Nebraska at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida.

LSU’s first game of the Clearwater Invitational was a messy one. The Tigers (6-1) committed three errors, left seven runners on base and totaled six hits in the loss.

Sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener (2-1) suffered her first loss of the season in the circle after allowing five runs on four hits in 3.2 innings of work. Only one of the runs charged to Heavener was earned.

LSU stranded the bases loaded with no outs to end the game. Junior infielder Ally Hutchins led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to right field. Redshirt sophomore left fielder Char Lorenz followed with a single down the left-field line to put runners on the corners. Sophomore right fielder Alix Franklin then hit an infield single to load the bases, but Nebraska (4-2) recorded three straight outs. Junior shortstop Kylee Edwards flied out to shallow right field, senior third baseman Avery Hodge grounded into a fielder’s choice and senior center fielder Jalia Lassiter struck out.

LSU put runners on first and second in the sixth after singles from Lassiter and junior second baseman Sierra Daniel, but they could not capitalize. Senior catcher Maci Bergeron grounded into a fielder’s choice and sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards struck out to end the threat.

Nebraska added a run in the top of the sixth when senior utility player Jordy Frahm singled up the middle to score junior third baseman Samantha Bland from second, extending the lead to 6-0.

The Cornhuskers broke the game open in the fourth. Nebraska made it 2-0 when senior pinch runner Katelyn Caneda came home after Hodge’s throw sailed over Edwards’ head at first base. A wild pitch from Heavener moved senior right fielder Kacie Hoffmann to third and Bland followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 3-0. Frahm then delivered an RBI double to right field, scoring senior infielder Lauren Camenzind from first to extend the lead to 4-0. Senior utility player Hannah Camenzind capped the inning with an RBI double to left field, bringing home her twin sister, Lauren Camenzind.

Nebraska opened the scoring in the third when junior catcher Jesse Farrell doubled to left-center field, scoring L. Camenzind. Heavener induced a flyout to right field to end the inning.

LSU and Nebraska were scoreless through the first two innings. The Tigers did not record a baserunner until the fourth inning.

Up Next

LSU looks to bounce back later today against No. 23 Oklahoma State (3-2). First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN2.