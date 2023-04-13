No. 12 LSU softball looking to make jump in SEC standings with trip to No. 21 Auburn

No. 12 LSU softball travels to No. 21 Auburn for a key three-game Southeastern Conference series with each team trying to move up in the league standings.

LSU (33-8, 6-6 in SEC) is tied for seventh in the conference standings with Florida, while Auburn (30-12, 7-5) is tied with Kentucky in fourth.

The LSU-Auburn series at Jane B. Moore Field begins at 5 p.m. Friday and will be televised by the SEC Network. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+ and Sunday’s finale will be at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

All three games will be broadcast in the Baton Rouge area over 107.3-FM.

LSU got a solid pitching performance from a group of pitchers that limited No. 1 Oklahoma to two hits in a 3-0 setback on Tuesday. The Tigers have the SEC’s second-lowest ERA of 1.90.

Junior third baseman Danieca Coffey, who had two of her team’s three hits against Oklahoma, is the SEC’s batting leader at .450 and 59 hits. She’s the team’s leader with 34 runs scored and shares the team’s lead with Ciara Briggs with nine stole bases.

Briggs has a .348 batting average, and her 46 hits is sixth in the SEC. Graduate student Georgia Clark, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, is batting .315 and ranks second in the league with 32 walks. Clark has a team-high nine home runs with 30 RBIs.

Junior shortstop Taylor Pleasants is batting .350 this season with 41 RBIs (fourth in the SEC) and has 36 hits, eight home runs and 25 runs scored.

True freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon (11-3) is 10thin the SEC with 85 strikeouts and has a 1.68 ERA in 87.2 innings pitched.

Auburn, 21-2 at home this season, lost its series last week to Florida. Sophomore infielder Nelia Peralta is the team’s topo hitter at .337.

Junior pitcher Maddie Penta (18-5), 1.02 ERA, 212 Ks, 139 IP) is the top pitcher.