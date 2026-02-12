No. 12 LSU Softball Defeats No. 23 Oklahoma State 9-4 In Second Game Of The Day

Tiger Rag News Services

Sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards hit her third home run in four games and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to help lift No. 12 LSU to a 9-4 win over No. 23 Oklahoma State on Thursday afternoon at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida.

FOR THE THIRD TIME IN THE LAST FOUR GAMES, TORI HAS LEFT THE YARD 😮‍💨



(someone please go check on that bus) pic.twitter.com/bUrk8me1Cm — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 12, 2026

After dropping its first game of the day to No. 11 Nebraska, LSU (7-1) bounced back with a strong offensive performance. The Tigers scored nine runs on eight hits.

Junior right-hander Cece Cellura (2-0) earned her second win as a Tiger, allowing four runs on seven hits in a complete-game effort. She struck out three batters and walked two.

Oklahoma State (4-3) added its final run in the bottom of the seventh when freshman outfielder Jayelle Austin doubled to left field to score a run, but LSU closed it out for the 9-4 victory.

LSU broke the game open in the top of the seventh. Junior second baseman Sierra Daniel tripled to right field to score senior center fielder Jalia Lassiter, then junior third baseman Ally Hutchins singled through the right side to plate Daniel. Hutchins later scored on a fielding error, and T. Edwards capped the inning by stealing home to give LSU a commanding 9-3 lead.

In case y'all wanted to see that again 🤩 https://t.co/ifz0xjRoA0 pic.twitter.com/rAJP2oqdHZ — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 12, 2026

Oklahoma State answered in the bottom of the fourth when senior catcher Amanda Hasler delivered a two-RBI single to right field, cutting the deficit to 5-2. The Cowgirls added another run in the sixth after junior left fielder Tia Warsop scored on a fielder’s choice, making it 5-3.

The Tigers added four more runs in the fourth inning. Daniel singled through the right side to score junior shortstop Kylee Edwards and make it 2-0. A throwing error later brought freshman utility player Rylie Johnson home for a 3-0 lead. Tori Edwards followed with a single up the middle that scored Jalia Lassiter and Daniel, pushing the advantage to 5-0.

TORI TACKS ON TWO MORE 🔥



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/HOysLzvuzp — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 12, 2026

LSU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Edwards launched a no-doubt solo home run to left field.

Up Next

LSU returns to action Friday against No. 22 Duke at 3:30 p.m. CT at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.