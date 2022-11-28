No. 11 LSU women’s basketball returns home to host Southeastern

After a successful trip to the Bahamas, the No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team returns home to host Southeastern Louisiana (4-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (7-0) are coming off two wins last week over George Mason and UAB to claim the Goombay Splash Bimini Division Championship.

The game will be streamed on the SEC Network and will be broadcast locally by 107.3-FM.

LSU has scored 100+ points in all five of its home games this season.

The first 250 students at Tuesday’s game will receive free Raising Canes and the 500 students will get “Kim’s Krewe” shirts.

In LSU’s win on Saturday over UAB, three Tigers reached double-doubles in points and rebounds.

Angel Reese had her seventh double-double to open the season with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Carson scored 12 points to go with a career-high 12 rebounds. Flau’jae Johnson added her second double-double 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

“I told the team after that game,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said, “In almost 40 years of coaching, I’ve had numerous players in a game have double-doubles, but I don’t now that I’ve had three that had double-doubles in rebounds and scoring. To have them in those three categories, I just can’t remember that.

“What made that so special is two of the three are perimeter players (Carson and Johnson) and they were challenged in the scouting report that because UAB shoots a lot of threes, the majority of the rebounds are coming long, and you’ve got to get those long rebounds and they took it to heart.”

Reese has made quite an impact in her first season after transferring from Maryland with an SEC-best 23.1 points per game and 15.3 rebounds per game. Her seven consecutive double-doubles are the most in program history since Sylvia Fowles had 19 consecutive double-doubles in 2006-07.

“Angel Reese shows her ability every time we are on the floor,” Mulkey said. “She can do things as a post player that guards do – the euro-step, running the floor. She’s a rebounding machine.”

Johnson averaged 14.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in the Bahamas.