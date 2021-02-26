No. 1 ranked LSU beach volleyball opens season with two wins

College beach volleyball’s No. 1 team played like it in its season opener Friday.

Top-ranked LSU handled Houston Baptist 4-1 and Texas-Corpus Christi 5-0 in the Houston Baptist tournament, stretching its win streak to 13 matches dating back to last season.

LSU coach Russell Brock decided to experiment with his lineup, breaking up the usual No. 1 pairing of Kristen Nuss and Claire Copolla, the third winningest duo in NCAA history.

Nuss teamed on Court 1 with Taryn Kloth and Coppola paired with Reilly Alford on Court 2.

Nuss and Kloth won both their matches while Coppola and Alford split with a loss to Houston Baptist and a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

“Today was a good day,” Brock said. “It was great to be back in the sand. I’m really proud of how we played and particularly our ability to get better on every court in every set.”

The Tigers will play two on Saturday, starting with New Orleans at 8 a.m. before finishing the tournament with another match against HBU at 2:30 p.m. LSU will host the Tiger Beach Challenge next weekend.

LSU 4, HOUSTON BAPTIST 1`

5 Olivia Ordonez/Kaylee York (LSU) beat Mary Alper/Kristen Kleymeter (HBU) 21-8, 21-13

4 Jess Lansman/Elle Shank (LSU) beat Allison Stanfill/Lauren Huggins (HBU) 21-17, 21-13

1 Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth (LSU) beat Lindsay Harris/Kylie Bryan (HBU) 21-11, 21-9

3 Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Megan Patillo/Natalie Bennett (HBU) 21-11, 21-14

2 Maddie Butters/Brennan Miiller (HBU) beat Claire Coppola/Reilly Alfred (LSU) 21-17, 21-18

LSU 5, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 0

5 Olivia Ordonez/Kaylee York (LSU) beat Aurora Carnes/Migle Mazurkeviciute (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) 21-8, 21-13

4 Jess Lansman/Elle Shank (LSU) beat Demi McInnis/Emily Ramirez (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) 19-21, 21-15, 15-11

2 Claire Coppola/Reilly Alfred (LSU) beat Giuliana Corrales/Micaela Mirabal (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) 21-19, 21-15

3 Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Kylie Kvam/Brooke Adkisson (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) 21-11, 21-12

1 Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth (LSU) beat Mary Dodge/Taylor Horsfall (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) 21-10, 21-13