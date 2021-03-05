No. 1 ranked LSU beach volleyball opens home season Saturday in Tiger Beach Challenge

No. 1 nationally ranked LSU welcomes four teams, including three ranked, to LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Tiger Beach Challenge this weekend.

No. 1 LSU (4-0) will host No. 2 Florida State (6-0), No. 11 Florida Atlantic (3-1), No. 19 Georgia State (2-2) and Houston Baptist (1-3) for a weekend that will consist of 10 total matches.

LSU has hosted two ranked teams for the same event once before, but never have the Tigers hosted three ranked teams in the same weekend. Every team at the Tiger Beach Challenge this weekend will play a unique style of beach volleyball, both offensively and defensively.

Cox Sports Television will broadcast seven of the matches. Their coverage will primarily feature the one’s and four’s pairs of each match they broadcast. Jeff Palermo will be the play-by-play announcer with Andrew Beyer as his color analyst. A full list of the weekend’s matches can be found at the bottom of this page.

The top-ranked Tigers will play FAU Saturday at 11:30 a.m. CT before taking on Florida State at 7 p.m. Saturday night under the lights for a showdown of the nation’s top two teams. This is the second year in a row that LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium will be the site of a No. 1 vs. No. 2. Last February, LSU defeated then No. 1 UCLA in front of a record crowd and the Tigers have been ranked No. 1 ever since.

On Sunday LSU will face No. 19 Georgia State at 1 p.m. before wrapping up the weekend against HBU at 6 p.m., a team the Tigers defeated twice last weekend.

LSU announced earlier this week that it will allow limited general admission vouchers for each individual match for the remainder of the season. Vouchers will be available an hour and a half prior to the start of each given match and will be on a first come first serve basis. If a match begins at 7 p.m., the first voucher will be given out at 5:30 p.m. Each fan is limited to one voucher and must be present in order to receive it.

Tiger Beach Challenge Schedule

Saturday, March 6

9 a.m. CT – No. 19 Georgia State vs. Houston Baptist

11:30 a.m. – No. 1 LSU vs. No. 11 Florida Atlantic*

2 p.m. – Houston Baptist vs. No. 2 Florida State*

4:30 p.m. – No. 11 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 19 Georgia State*

7 p.m. – No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Florida State*

Sunday, March 7

8 a.m. – No. 19 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Florida State

10:30 a.m. – No. 11 Florida Atlantic vs. Houston Baptist

1 p.m. – No. 1 LSU vs. No. 19 Georgia State*

3:30 p.m. – No. 11 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 2 Florida State*

6 p.m. – No. 1 LSU vs. Houston Baptist*

* denotes the match will be broadcast on CST