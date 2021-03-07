No. 1 ranked LSU beach volleyball gets back on track with two Sunday wins

The response of the No. 1 ranked LSU beach volleyball team to its first loss ever on its home courts after 27 straight wins was extremely clear on Sunday.

It’s back to business as usual.

On the final day of the Tiger Beach Challenge, the Sandy Tigs blanked No. 19 Georgia State and Houston Baptist 5-0 each after their 4-1 loss to No. 2 Florida State on Saturday night.

“I’m really impressed with our response,” LSU coach Russell Brock said. “It’s tough to come back after a really emotional late evening and playing against teams that are really excited to play against you. Those teams are always high energy. The opportunity to compete and to create the energy that we knew they would bring it against us, I was really proud of how we responded.”

LSU won 20 of 23 sets from its two Sunday opponents.

The Tigers’ Court 1 duo of Kristen Nuss and Tayrn Kloth sailed through the weekend undefeated to run their season record to 8-0. They also haven’t lost a set so far with 16 straight wins.

The only lineup change LSU had in its Tiger Beach Challenge was Brock giving sophomore Lara Boos the first action of her college career on Sunday.

She teamed with Olivia Ordonez on Court 5 to win both their matches, including four of five sets.

LSU gets another shot at Florida State this weekend when it travels to Gulf Shores, Alabama for UAB’s “March to May” tournament.

“It’s going to be a different location and a different surface, faster and jumpier,” Brock said. “We’ve got to recalibrate how we’ll play in that environment.”

The Tigers will the Seminoles on Saturday at 4 p.m. after taking on Georgia State at 10 a.m. On Sunday, LSU plays a tripleheader starting with Tulane at 9 a.m., Grand Canyon at 12 noon and host UAB at 3 p.m.

“As we work our way through the week, we’ve got to rehash and refocus how we can get better,” Brock said. “There is going to be a lot of work individually and with pairs to focus on some things that will help them be better in their matchups. We kind of know where we struggled. We’ll have a great opportunity to address some very specific things that will give us a chance.”

LSU 5, Georgia State 0

1. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss LSU) beat Eden Hawes/Maddy Delmonte (GSU) 21-11, 21-11

2. Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) beat Olivia Stasevich/Mattie Johnson (GSU) 28-26, 21-17

3. Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Kelly Dorn/Meagan McCall (GSU) 21-15, 21-11

4 Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) beat Kate Novack/Bella Ferary (GSU) 21-19, 17-21, 16-14

5. Lara Boos/Olivia Ordonez (LSU) beat Becky Tresham/Maddie Gordon (GSU) 18-21, 26-24, 15-10

LSU 5, HBU 0

1. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) beat Lindsay Harris/Kylie Bryan (HBU) 21-13, 21-10

2. Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) beat Maddie Butters/Brennan Miller (HBU) 21-15, 11-21, 15-13

3. Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) beat Mary Alper/Natalie Bennett (HBU) 21-10, 21-8

4. Jess Lansman/Sydney Moore (LSU) beat Allison Stanfill/Lauren Huggins (HBU) 21-18, 21-17

5. Lara Boos/Olivia Ordonez (LSU) beat Megan Patillo/Kristen Kleymeyer (HBU) 21-12, 21-15