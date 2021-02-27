No. 1 ranked LSU beach volleyball completes season opening weekend unbeaten

LSU’s No. 1 nationally beach volleyball team swept through its opening weekend, scoring two more victories over Houston Baptist 5-0 and UL-Monroe 4-1 in the Houston Baptist tournament.

The Tigers’ pairs on the main five courts did not change from Friday to Saturday and every court aside from Court 2 won all four matches throughout the two-day event. LSU now has a 15-match win streak dating back to last season.

“I thought our young players took advantage of their opportunity to get some early action,” LSU coach Russell Brock said. “I’m excited to see how they continue to grow. Our veterans were really good. Clearly there was some rust after a year away, but they played really well. I’m impressed with how fit we are and how we responded to two days of match play.”

LSU’s win over ULM marked the 100th coaching victory for Brock.

“It was clear that we got better every time we were in the sand and that’s really all you can ask for,” Brock said. “I’m proud of the way we played and how hard we worked.”

The Tigers are back home at the LSU Beach Volleyball stadium next week where they have never lost a match. LSU will host the Tiger Beach Challenge and welcome Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia State and Houston Baptist.

The first three of those teams were all ranked in the preseason poll, including Florida State who was No. 3, meaning there could be a meeting of two top three teams next weekend in Baton Rouge.

“I can’t wait to get back to work on Monday,” said Brock. “We have a big weekend at home coming up.”

LSU’s stadium is closed to the general public this spring due to its limited capacity. Fans must be on a preapproved pass list in order to enter matches. Cox Sports Television will air all of LSU’s matches next weekend.

No. 1 LSU 4, ULM 1

1. Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth (LSU) beat Julia BlaZek/Audrey Brooks (ULM) 21-12, 21-8

2. Kate McKay/Katie Demmer (ULM) beat Reilly Alfred/Claire Coppola (LSU) 21-18, 15-21, 15-10

3. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Toni Rodrigiuez (LSU) Abigal Elder/Kayla Gallant (ULM) 18-21, 21-18, 15-8

4. Ellie Shank/Jess Lansman (LSU) beat Abbey Bufkin/Elizabeth Moreland (ULM) 21-10, 21-8

5. Kahlee York/Olivia Ordonez (LSU) beat Brooke Hoven/Kaitlyn Nowak (ULM) 21-8, 21-10

No. 1 LSU 5, HBU 0

1. Kristen Nuss/Taryn Kloth (LSU) beat Lindsay Harris/Kylie Bryan (HBU) 21-14, 21-11

2. Reilly Alfred/Claire Coppola (LSU) Maddie Butters/Brennan Miller (HBU) 21-10, 21-17

3. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Toni Rodrigiuez beat Lauren Huggins/Allison Stanfill (HBU) 21-16, 21-18

4. Ellie Shank/Jess Lansman (LSU) beat Natalie Bennett/Mary Alper (HBU) 21-14, 21-10

5. Kahlee York/Olivia Ordonez (LSU) beat Megan Patillo/Kristen Kleymeyer (HBU)