No. 1 quarterback in class of 2026 visiting LSU football this weekend

Brian Kelly has already secured a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2025, and now he’s after the No.1 quarterback in the class of 2026.

Faizon Bradon, the top signal-caller in the class of 2026, is in Baton Rouge for his second visit in three months. Other top players Dia Bell (No. 2 QB) and Brady Hart (No. 9 QB) also made unofficial visits to LSU this week as quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan is staying busy on the recruiting trail.

Tennessee is currently the favorite to land Bradon and he’s being recruited by many of the top schools in the country. The Tigers will be hoping they can land the No. 1 quarterback two classes in a row with his addition after Bryce Underwood committed in the class of 2025.