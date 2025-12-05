No. 1 Player In The Land Lamar Brown Signs With LSU As Lane Kiffin Tops Off 1st Work Week

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin gave up drinking several years ago.

But he should at least have a non-alcohol beer at Happy Hour this afternoon. Because TGIF (Thank God It’s Friday), and Kiffin just finished his first work week – a very hectic one indeed – as LSU’s coach by signing the No. 1 high school player in the country by ESPN and On3.com.

Two-way lineman Lamar Brown of University High on the LSU campus has signed with the Tigers. 247sports.com has Brown (6-foot-4, 285) as the No. 1 player in the athletic category, No. 2 player in the country and No. 1 player in Louisiana. His scholarship players were confirmed by LSU at 2:30 p.m. Friday – the last day of the three-day early signing period.

Signing No. 1 prospect Lamar Brown of University High on LSU campus could put a big bow on Lane Kiffin’s first 5 days in Baton Rouge. No. 1 DT Richard Anderson finally confirmed as LSU signee just now:https://t.co/j05XUHRo87 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 4, 2025

That’s two five-star prospects in three days as Kiffin signed No. 1 defensive lineman Richard Anderson (6-4, 340) of Edna Karr High in New Orleans on Wednesday. Anderson is the No. 2 player in the state and No. 12 prospect overall in the nation.

And on Night 3 as LSU’s coach on Signing Day Eve, Lane Kiffin went into Damage Control.https://t.co/QY3P4d4NEp — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 3, 2025

Kiffin, who just got to Baton Rouge on Sunday night after leaving the Ole Miss head coaching job after six seasons on Saturday, has signed 14 in all toward his Class of 2026. The second signing period begins on Feb. 4.

Also on a busy Friday, Kiffin signed No. 8 edge rusher Trenton Henderson of Pine Forest High in Pensacola, Florida, and No. 4 defensive tackle Deuce Geralds of Collins High in Suwanee, Georgia.

Henderson is the No. 56 overall prospect in the country and No. 8 player in Florida. He committed to LSU on July 2, but he visited Texas, Florida, Florida State and Michigan.

Geralds is the No. 65 prospect in the nation and No. 7 player in Georgia. He committed to LSU on Aug. 2, but Ole Miss was considered to have a great shot. He visited Oxford, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan.

LSU lost previous commitment Bryson Cooley on Friday in a flip to Alabama. The four-star prospect and No. 22 offensive tackle of West Jones High in Laurel, Mississippi, is the No. 8 player in his state and No. 201 prospect in the nation. Cooley committed to LSU on July 4.

Kiffin’s only other previous LSU commitment that he lost that he wanted was four-star prospect and No. 20 safety Dylan Purter of Booker T. Washington High in Tuskegee, Alabama. Purter decommitted from LSU on Thursday and signed with Florida. He is the No 10 player in Alabama and No. 207 overall national prospect. He had committed to LSU on March 21.

Three other previous LSU commitments were told by Kiffin or staff members that LSU no longer had a scholarship for them. The highest ranked player of those three was four-star and No. 27 wide receiver Kenny Darby of Airline High in Bossier City. The No. 9 player in Louisiana, Darby signed with Kentucky, where fired LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan landed as offensive coordinator under new head coach Will Stein.

The other two were three-star prospects Jalan Chapman of Warren Easton High in New Orleans and three-star receiver Kervin Johnson of Tioga High in Tioga. They both signed with Ole Miss. Chapman is the No. 81 interior offensive lineman, No. 30 player in Louisiana and No. 1006 overall national prospect. Johnson is the No. 87 receiver, No. 23 Louisiana player and No. 632 overall prospect in the nation.