No. 1 LSU track program hosting meet to celebrate the final home appearance for 17 seniors

The nationally ranked No. 1 – both women and men – LSU track and field program will wrap up its 2021 regular season on Saturday as it hosts the LSU Invitational at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Admission will be free.

LSU will be honoring the careers of 17 athletes on Saturday as round out their careers. That group includes: Mercy Abire Matanmi, Noel Baker, Brittley Humphrey, Tonea Marshall, Cori Mitchell, Jurnee Woodward, TJ Bleichner, George Femmer, Andre Girouard, Rayvon Grey, Akanni Hislop, Raymond Kibet, Christian Miller, Dylan Peebles, Arthur Price III, Tyler Terry, and Jacob Thornton.

Action gets started on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. with Amber Hart in the discus throw. Action on the track starts at 12 p.m. with Alicia Stamey and Sara Funderburk in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.

Past NCAA champions JuVaughn Harrison (high jump), Rayvon Grey (long jump), and Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault) will all be in action.

NCAA leader Damion Thomas will race in the 110 meter hurdles alongside teammates Eric Edwards Jr. (NCAA No. 5) and Arthur Price III. The women’s representatives in the short hurdles will be Alia Armstrong (NCAA No. 6), Milan Young, Brittley Humphrey and Leah Phillips. Other NCAA top 10 athletes in competition will be Jake Norris (hammer throw/No. 4), Jon Nerdal (hammer throw/No. 6), and Abigail O’Donoghue (high jump/No. 2).