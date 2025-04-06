No. 1 LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team Advances to NCAA Championships in Fort Worth

The LSU Tigers gymnastics team made a powerful return to the national stage. They secured their place in the NCAA championships with a thrilling victory over Michigan State at the Pennsylvania regional final.

Key Highlights from the Competition

The atmosphere at Rec Hall, University Park, was electric. The No. 1 seeded Tigers scored 198.050, winning by a narrow margin of just 0.05 points. Both teams now head to Fort Worth, Texas, where LSU plans to defend their title.

This exciting event marked the Tigers’ seventh score over 198 this season and their impressive 15th regional title. LSU showcased their skills from the start with strong performances:

Uneven Bars: 49.450 (Lexi Zeiss led with a 9.925 )

Floor: Michigan State scored 49.425

Vault: Michigan State achieved 49.650

Michigan State achieved Beam: LSU set a record with 49.675, thanks to stellar performances from Kailin Chio and Aleah Finnegan, who both scored 9.95.

At the half, LSU held a slight lead of 99.125 to 99.075.

Clutch Performances in Final Rotations

In the final rotations, the Tigers remained strong, matching Michigan State’s efforts. The highlights included:

Floor: LSU earned 49.575 , highlighted by Finnegan’s impressive 9.975 .

Konnor McClain's Comeback: Returning after an Achilles injury, McClain scored 9.90.

Vault: LSU recorded 49.350, even with Chio's score of 9.75.

The Tigers secured their victory when Michigan State’s Gabrielle Stephen stumbled on beam. LSU finished with 198.050, while Michigan State totaled 198.000.

Standout Performers

Finnegan shared beam honors with:

Kailin Chio

Joscelyn Roberson from Arkansas

from Arkansas Sharon Lee from Kentucky

Finnegan also claimed the floor title. Michigan State’s Nikki Smith excelled, winning the all-around title and finishing first on vault and bars. With Kentucky and Arkansas finishing third and fourth, the excitement builds for the Tigers as they head to the NCAA championships.