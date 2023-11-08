No. 1 LSU stunned by No. 20 Colorado while LSU men open with 106-60 bash as Will Baker thrills

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – Episode 31 – November 8, 2023 – Hosted by Camryn Conner. CC talks with Tiger Rag Assistant Editor William Weathers as the two analyze Kim Mulkey’s team’s surprising upset loss to Colorado in its season-opener at Las Vegas while on the same night back in Baton Rouge 7-footer Will Baker thrilled in his debut as a Tiger by dropping in a career-high 29 points – scoring from everywhere on the court – as LSU dominated Mississippi Valley State, 106-60. Weathers also provides insight on Matt McMahon’s Tigers.

