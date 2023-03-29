No. 1 LSU runs away from Grambling State, 17-5, with eighth run-rule win of season

Something unexpected happened on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium – Grambling took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning.

But Grambling’s lead over No. 1 ranked LSU did not last for very long.

Before long the unexpected gave way to the expected. And LSU could set its mind on its next big test.

LSU responded quickly and restored order, scoring 13 runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to run past Grambling for a 17-5 win in, you guessed it – seven innings, marking the Tigers nation-leading eighth run-rule win of the season.

LSU (22-3) now focuses on hosting No. 10 Tennessee (20-6) as the Volunteers and Tigers face off in a long-awaited, much-anticipated Southeastern Conference series starting on Thursday night at 7.

“I never have to worry about the mindset of this team,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “They are always ready.”

LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso put the Tigers back in the lead against Grambling, restoring order by belting a three-run home run and first baseman Jared Jones followed suit immediately with a solo home run immediately following Beloso’s blast to power a five-run, six-hit third inning.

LSU led 7-3 at the end of three innings.

Then, LSU put up eight runs on six hits in the fourth inning as it built 15-3 lead over Grambling. Beloso, Paxton Kling, Ben Nippolt and Brayden Jobert led the way, each with RBI singles in the fourth.

In the top of the sixth, Grambling scored one run off LSU reliever Sam Dutton for but LSU added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

LSU ended up with 16 hits.

Dylan Crews, who leads the nation in hitting, had two hits and pushed his hitting streak to 23 games as LSU had six players with two hits each.

Beloso led LSU with four RBI.

“It was a blow when we lost Cade for the whole season last year with an injury,” Johnson said. “He worked hard to get back. He’s a great hitter.”

Five LSU pitchers got in work during the game, which was one of Johnson’s goals going into the game.

Christian Little started for LSU, working two innings and facing eight batters. Little struck out four and walked one before he was relieved in the third by Blake Money, who picked up his first win of the season even though he gave up three-run homer to Grambling’s Cameron Buford.

Jacorey Boudreaux (0-2), Grambling’s starter, got the loss. Boudreaux gave up seven runs on nine hits, walked three and struck out none.