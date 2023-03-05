No. 1 LSU picks up 10th win of season with 13-0 win over Central Connecticut State

Fifth-year senior Cade Beloso cracked his second pinch-hit home run in as many games and Jordan Thompson had two hits and two runs batted in as No. 1 LSU methodically pulverized Central Connecticut State University, 13-0, in seven innings at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Sunday afternoon.

LSU (10-1) had 13 runs on eight hits. It was LSU’s third shutout of the season.

Nate Ackenhausen (2-0), who pitched 1.1 innings in relief of LSU starter Chase Shores, got the win.

LSU took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Dylan Crews hit a two-run double down the left field line scoring Gavin Dugas and Tre’ Morgan who had reached base on a hit by pitch and catcher’s interference call, respectively. Jordan Thompson then doubled to right field, knocking in Crews. A fielder’s choice by Brayden Jobert drove in designated hitter Tommy White, who had been hit by a pitch.

LSU failed to plate a run in the second inning. Paxton Kling hit a ground-rule to double to center field to lead it off but Dugas and Morgan each flied out before Crews grounded out to first base to end the inning. LSU had scored runs in eight consecutive innings going back to Saturday’s 26-4 victory over CCSU.

Shores, who gave up three hits, struck out four and walked two before being relieved by Ackenhausen with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, walked Pasqualini with two outs in the third inning. Shores then gave up his first hit when center fielder Kyle Gordon singled through the left side of the infield. Shores, however, then managed to get right fielder Joe Rios to fly out to end the inning with no damage done.

CCSU starting pitcher Jake Neuman made quick work of LSU in the bottom of the third, throwing only four pitches for the Blue Devils and forcing White, Thompson and Jobert each to ground out.

CCSU loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning, chasing Shores from the mound with two outs. First baseman Ramon Jimenez (2-for-3) singled to left and then Shores induced Dan Hussey and Derek Haughey to fly out before giving up an infield hit to Aidan Redahan. Shore then hit Elliot Good with a breaking ball to fill up the bases. Ackenhausen relieved Shores and struck out Short swinging on three pitches to end the Blue Devils’ threat.

LSU scored four runs on two hits in the bottom of the fourth to go up, 8-0.

Dugas slapped an RBI double, driving in Neal after Neuman had walked Neal and Kling. Morgan followed Dugas’ double with an infield single that scored Kling and sent Dugas to third with Crews at the plate with one out and runners on the corners with LSU leading, 6-0. Neuman then walked Crews to load the bases for LSU before he was relieved by Vincent Spizzuocco. White reached on a fielder’s choice but ended being called out attempting to take second after a throwing error. Dugas and Morgan scored on the throwing error before White was thrown out.

CCSU loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth when Jimenez opened with a single and LSU reliever Griffin Herring hit consecutive batters Hussey and Haughey. Garrett Edwards, however, struck out pinch hitter Jeff Nicol and then forced Good to hit into a 6-4-3 double play to snuff out the Blue Devils’ threat.

In the bottom of the sixth, Beloso pinch hit for Kling and smacked his second home run in as many days, a two-run, high-velocity line drive shot to put the Tigers up 10-0. Beloso’s home run scored Brady Neal who had reach on a hit by pitch.

After Morgan and Crews walked, White and Thompson hit consecutive RBI singles with still only one out and then Alex Milazzo, pinch running for White, scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Jobert to put LSU up, 13-0.