No. 1 LSU blasts Central Connecticut State, 26-4, with 4 Home Runs and 6 Doubles

The only suspense at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Saturday between No. 1 LSU and Central Connecticut State was if the Tigers would put up crooked numbers in every inning.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait" width="300" height="250"/></a>

They did.

Josh Pearson’s rbi single drove in pinch runner Hayden Travinski in the top of the sixth inning with no outs to put an early end to that mystery.

LSU (9-1) scored in every inning, beating Central Connecticut (1-1), 26-4, in seven complete innings.

It was the most runs scored by LSU since May 13, 2014 when the Tigers scored 27 runs against Northwestern State.

LSU hit six doubles, a triple and four home runs among its 20 hits while also having five batters hit by a pitch and nine others walked.

Ty Floyd (1-0) picked up the win, his first of the season, pitching 5.2 innings with six strikeouts. Floyd allowed three hits and one run – a first-inning home run to Joe Rios to give CCSU an early 1-0 lead.

Tommy White led LSU’s hit barrage, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and 5 RBI. Six Tigers had multiple hits.

(More to COME)