No. 1 LSU Beats Milwaukee, 5-3, Behind Transfer Cooper Moore’s Career High 11 Strikeouts

February 14, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Baseball 0
LSU starting pitcher Cooper Moore, a transfer from Kansas, struck out 11 to lead the Tigers over Milwaukee Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium. (LSU photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU starting pitcher Cooper Moore, a transfer from Kansas, made a splash debut for the Tigers on Saturday.

Moore, who was 7-3 for the Jayhawks last season as a sophomore, struck out a career high 11 batters, mainly on a dastardly changeup, and held Milwaukee to one run on four hits through six innings with zero walks for a 5-3 win at Alex Box Stadium.

“He’s really good,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “He’s got exceptional pitch-ability. He has a lot of ways to get you out. We’ve been seeing this from Cooper since October. He was our best performing pitcher in the fall, so it was not a surprise to us that he had this type of outing today. Cooper has great self-belief, and I think those guys that have that are special. And we really need that. He pitches like he needs to win, and we certainly saw that today.”

Milwaukee’s only run came in the top of the fourth when Bradyn Horn homered to left field off Moore to cut LSU’s lead to 2-1, where the score remained until the eighth inning. Steven Milam hit a two-run double and Cade Arrambide stroked an RBI double for a 5-1 lead in the eighth.

“Steven was being Steven – ‘Mr. Clutch,’” Johnson said. “Time and time again, we never have a doubt he’s going to do what he needs to do in those moments. And he delivered with a big two-run double.”

JAY JOHNSON POSTGAME VIDEO

Senior Grant Fontenot came on in the ninth as the Tigers’ sixth pitcher after Milwaukee cut it to 5-3 to get the last out and earn the first save of his career.

LSU Baseball Wins Opener By 10-Run Rule Behind 3 Homers, And Gavin Guidry Is Back

The Tigers (2-0) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a Jake Brown RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Derek Curiel.

LSU closes the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+. Sophomore William Schmidt will start for the Tigers.

