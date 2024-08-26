TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – August 26, 2024 – Hosted by Jake McMains – NILSU – The Real Deal – Taylor Jacobs, LSU’s Associate AD of NIL & Strategic Initiatives, explains. Taylor Jacobs has been with LSU Athletics for ten years, and for the past three, she has been the Associate AD of NIL & Strategic Initiatives. Previously, she was the Compliance Coordinator for eight years. Now, Jacobs leads the NILSU department. She offers education, branding, and support to LSU student-athletes. Her team helps them with NIL opportunities and assists coaches and the community. She also started events like Geaux Time and Build Your Board. These events connect student-athletes with business leaders, enhancing NIL opportunities and building networks. Jeff and Todd chat with Taylor about how her department keeps LSU ahead in the ever-changing landscape, highlighting this as a competitive edge for LSU athletics.
