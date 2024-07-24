Nick Saban’s Private Praise for Malik Nabers Carried Weight with New York Giants Before NFL Draft

Nick Saban’s private praise for Malik Nabers speaks volumes.

The former LSU wideout, now a New York Giant, left a lasting impression on Alabama’s legendary coach. Saban called Nabers a “f—ing problem” in SEC play, ranking him among the draft’s top threats.

Giants coach Brian Daboll revealed Saban’s candid assessment on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” Nabers torched Alabama last season, snagging 10 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. This performance clearly stuck with Saban.

New York’s brass shared Saban’s high opinion. GM Joe Schoen dubbed Nabers a “dog,” while receivers coach Mike Groh preferred him over all other draft-eligible wideouts.

Nabers’ talent and mindset suggest a bright NFL future. While it’s too early to crown him the draft’s best player, Saban’s rare praise bodes well for the sixth overall pick’s potential stardom in New York.